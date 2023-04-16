Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fatal shooting at Toronto apartment building triggers homicide probe

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 9:38 am
Toronto police at the scene of a shooting reported in a Toronto apartment building on April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police at the scene of a shooting reported in a Toronto apartment building on April 15, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person died after a shooting at a Toronto apartment building on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A male victim was reportedly shot in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Toronto police said they found the victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics told Global News he was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting in Toronto, police say

He died of his injuries in hospital, police said.

No suspect information was available by Sunday morning. Homicide detectives are taking over the case.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'The murder trial for a North York man accused of shooting his female roommate to death begins'
The murder trial for a North York man accused of shooting his female roommate to death begins
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingClearview HeightsTretheway Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers