Fatal shooting at Toronto apartment building triggers homicide probe

One person died after a shooting at a Toronto apartment building on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A male victim was reportedly shot in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Toronto police said they found the victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics told Global News he was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

He died of his injuries in hospital, police said.

No suspect information was available by Sunday morning. Homicide detectives are taking over the case.