1 dead after shooting in Toronto, police say

Police in Toronto are investigating a fatal shooting late on Friday night.
Officers from Toronto police were called to the area of Bloor Street and Delaware Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday after multiple people reported the sound of gunshots.
When police arrived, they said they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a suspect fled the area in a dark Sedan. An update from the force’s homicide unit is expected to follow sometime Saturday.
