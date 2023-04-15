Police investigate overnight suspicious death in north central Edmonton

See more sharing options

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that took place overnight Friday near Alberta Avenue and Westwood neighbourhood.

Police received a suspicious person’s complaint near 118 Avenue and 104 Street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a dead male outside.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate, while an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.