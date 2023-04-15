Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate overnight suspicious death in north central Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 8:01 pm
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, October 2, 2017. Edmonton police say they are investigating what appears to be a random attack after they were called to a bus stop for reports of a man who had been stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, October 2, 2017. Edmonton police say they are investigating what appears to be a random attack after they were called to a bus stop for reports of a man who had been stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that took place overnight Friday near Alberta Avenue and Westwood neighbourhood.

Police received a suspicious person’s complaint near 118 Avenue and 104 Street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Read more: Homicide investigators investigate suspicious death in southwest Edmonton

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a dead male outside.

Trending Now

Homicide detectives continue to investigate, while an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

More on Crime
CrimeHomicideSuspicious DeathPolice investigationHomicide InvestigationAlberta AvenueWestwoodnorth central edmonton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers