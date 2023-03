Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Homicide Section is investigating a suspicious death of a 34-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Police arrived at a residence near Hanna Crescent and Haddow Drive around 3 a.m. to find the man dead after receiving a call that he was in medical distress.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled. The man’s identity has not been released.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this death call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.