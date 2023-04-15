Forge FC open up 2023 season with a draw at home

Send this page to someone via email

It might be the first game of the CPL season, but Forge FC and Cavalry FC wasted no time in renewing their hostilities at Tim Hortons Field.

The two sides traded goals twice and yellow cards throughout the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

In typical early season Forge fashion, the home team got off to a slow start, with Cavalry drawing first blood in the 36th minute and forward Myer Bevan getting his first of the season from inside the 18 yard box.

The lead didn’t last long, as Forge forward Jordan Hamilton was fouled by Cavalry’s keeper after a long pass into the box. Hamilton converted on the penalty kick in the 41st minute tying up the game before the half ended.

Three yellow cards, including one to Forge FC’s bench, were handed out in the final five minutes in the half with the two teams showing why they don’t get along very well.

The second half saw the two teams go back and forth before Cavalry’s Mikael Cantave struck a ball from 25 yards out and put in the top left corner of the net, past keeper Triston Henry in the 64th minute.

Sixteen minutes later with Forge FC pressing for the equalizer, Alessandro Hojabrpour crossed it in from the endline across to Noah Jensen to tie it.

Despite chances from both sides, and seven minutes of extra time, the two sides were unable to get a winner.

Forge FC Manager Bobby Smyrniotis said there were opportunities to win, but thought his team played well.

“This season is 28 games – nothing gets settled today – nothing ever gets settled in the first two weeks of the CPL season.”

He said despite the changes to the Cavalry roster in the off-season, the team still competed hard.

“I think it’s a team that’s always competing – hopefully they’ll put full effort in their other games and tire themselves out.”

The game was a hard fought contest and the 6892 fans in the stands at Tim Hortons Field left happy with the tie.