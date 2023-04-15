First motorcycle fatality of 2023 takes life of 53-year-old Edmonton man

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Edmonton man who was in a motorcycle collision last weekend died in hospital Friday from his injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service said it is the first motorcyclist fatality in the city this year.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. April 9 on Manning Drive near 167 Avenue when the vehicle in front of the motorcyclist abruptly stopped for the changing traffic light.

“The motorcyclist braked and swerved to the right to avoid striking the vehicle, then subsequently lost control on loose gravel on the shoulder causing him to fall off the motorcycle,” police said in a news release.

Paramedics treated the man on scene and took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, due to medical complications, his condition worsened, police said.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, was driving a 1994 Honda GL1500 SE bike.

EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.