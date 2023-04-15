Menu

Canada

Topless woman chains herself to Trudeau’s office in climate protest, group says

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 3:57 pm
Climate activist throws paint on Prime Minister Trudeau’s office
WATCH: Climate activist throws paint on Prime Minister Trudeau's office
A climate group says a topless woman chained herself to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office doorway in Ottawa in protest on Saturday, calling on the government to take immediate action to tackle the climate crisis.

Photos released by the climate action group, On-2-Ottawa, showed the woman holding a pink sign that read ‘Demand Climate Action Now!’ with pink paint splashed over the PMO’s walls.

“We are here in Ottawa to demand a citizens’ assembly to address the desperate need for climate action now, not in the five to 10 years our government has slated,” said the protester in a statement released by the group.

“The time for dramatic action is now, we still have time to make a difference.”

The group said the woman’s protest was also aimed “to raise awareness for the upcoming caravan coming to Ottawa this August.”

Video footage shot by Global News showed maintenance staff later removing the paint.

Global News reached out to the PMO for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication

Maintenance staff remove pink paint thrown on the walls of the Prime Minister's Office by a protestor. View image in full screen
Maintenance staff remove pink paint thrown on the walls of the Prime Minister’s Office by a protestor on April 15, 2023. Luigi Della Penta/Global News

The woman, identified by the climate group as ‘Ever’ also disrupted the Juno Awards held in Edmonton, Alta., last month. The Canadian Press reported she is facing a charge of mischief in connection with that disruption.

Trending Now

Over the next several days, On-2-Ottawa organizers are planning demonstrations at Parliament Hill. They say they want the federal government “to begin establishing a Citizens’ Assembly to decide how Canada’s economy will be transformed to tackle the climate and ecological emergency in the next 2-3 years.”

With a file from The Canadian Press.

Justin TrudeauClimate ChangeCanada Newsclimate actionPMOclimate protestOn-2-Ottawatopless protester PMO
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

