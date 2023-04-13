Menu

Canada

Trudeau urges anti-abortion PPC supporter to ‘do a little more thinking’ 

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:53 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to debate abortion rights with a PPC supporter on the campus of University of Manitoba in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to debate abortion rights with a PPC supporter on the campus of University of Manitoba in Winnipeg. Reddit/@NoahFromCanada/Global News
An interaction between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a People’s Party of Canada (PPC) supporter during a visit to the University of Manitoba over abortion rights is drawing attention online.

Trudeau was visiting the school’s Fort Garry campus in Winnipeg, meeting with students to highlight budget measures and touring an engineering lab and learning about the school’s work in power electronics when the interaction was recorded amid a crowd.

The video, filmed by Reddit user @NoahFromCanada and uploaded Wednesday, shows Trudeau stopping to speak with a young man in a throng of students.

PPC Supporter tries to argue with Trudeau at UofM campus this morning.
by u/NoahFromCanada in Winnipeg

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Winnipeg/comments/12k4w5s/ppc_supporter_tries_to_argue_with_trudeau_at_uofm/">PPC Supporter tries to argue with Trudeau at UofM campus this morning.</a><br /> by <a href="https://www.reddit.com/user/NoahFromCanada">u/NoahFromCanada</a> in <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Winnipeg/">Winnipeg</a>
The video — recorded from behind — starts as the two are in mid-conversation, the unidentified young man holding a phone close to the prime minister’s face, as the phone’s camera records the conversation.

“You don’t think low-income families should have access to dental care?” Trudeau asks him.

“Uh, yeah, I think they should,” the man replies.

“Well, Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party voted against that,” Trudeau responds, prompting the man to retort with, “well, I’m more PPC.”

“PPC? OK, so, why’s that? Why are you more PPC?” Trudeau presses.

The man tells the prime minister that he supports the PPC because “they’re mostly Christian and I’m against the vaccine mandate.”

PM encouraging provinces to step up reconciliation efforts

“OK, so mostly Christian,” Trudeau hits back. “So you don’t think we should be supporting Muslims?”

“No, I think we should support everyone,” the man says, before offering that he’s against abortion.

“Do you think women should have the right to choose what happens to their own bodies?” Trudeau asks.

“Personally, no,” the man responds, before Trudeau cuts him off with another question: “Do you think you should be able to choose what happens to a woman’s body?”

“I think if they’re sleeping around they shouldn’t be allowed to abort the baby, personally,” he responds, eliciting a response of “Wow. Wow,” from Trudeau.

The two continue to debate the topic, and Trudeau asks the PPC supporter: “So, a woman who is raped should be able to get an abortion?”

“That’s where it gets complicated,” the man admits.

“No, it doesn’t get complicated. It’s a yes or no,” Trudeau explains. “It’s an all-too-common example. Women get raped all the time and it’s something we have to take seriously … Should a woman who was raped be able to get an abortion?” he asks once again.

“Uh, I’m split on it, 50-50,” the man responds, admitting he can’t definitively answer the question.

“Well, it sounds like you need to do a little more thinking … and a little more praying,” Trudeau says, patting the man on the shoulder before turning away.

Last year, the Liberal government pledged $3.5 million for two projects to help improve access to abortion services in Canada.

The funding came as the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade case brought renewed attention to abortion access on both sides of the border

In an appearance at the U of M’s Faculty of Engineering, Trudeau talked about the 2023 budget’s clean energy investments.

“The clean technology manufacturing tax credit will provide up to 30 per cent support for investments in new machinery and equipment for clean tech, and for the resources like critical minerals that go into them,” he said.

‘It’s about building a strong economy for the future’: Trudeau responds to federal budget questions

“And while you’re still in school, we’re also helping to make things more affordable. We’re increasing Canada Student Grants by 40 per cent.”

The prime minister also mentioned other supports for students, including raising Canada’s student loan limit and eliminating interest.

Trudeau’s other stops in Winnipeg included a meeting with trade workers and apprentices and a Passover celebration with members of the city’s Jewish community.

With files from Global News’ Sam Thompson

