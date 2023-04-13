Trudeau urges anti-abortion PPC supporter to ‘do a little more thinking’ 

Trudeau was visiting the school’s Fort Garry campus in Winnipeg, meeting with students to highlight budget measures and touring an engineering lab and learning about the school’s work in power electronics when the interaction was recorded amid a crowd.
The video — recorded from behind — starts as the two are in mid-conversation, the unidentified young man holding a phone close to the prime minister’s face, as the phone’s camera records the conversation.
“You don’t think low-income families should have access to dental care?” Trudeau asks him.
“No, it doesn’t get complicated. It’s a yes or no,” Trudeau explains. “It’s an all-too-common example. Women get raped all the time and it’s something we have to take seriously … Should a woman who was raped be able to get an abortion?” he asks once again.
“Uh, I’m split on it, 50-50,” the man responds, admitting he can’t definitively answer the question.
In an appearance at the U of M’s Faculty of Engineering, Trudeau talked about the 2023 budget’s clean energy investments.
“The clean technology manufacturing tax credit will provide up to 30 per cent support for investments in new machinery and equipment for clean tech, and for the resources like critical minerals that go into them,” he said.
