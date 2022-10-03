Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives push to quash dental care bill as Parliament debates 2nd reading

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds outline new dental benefit for Canadian children under age 12' Feds outline new dental benefit for Canadian children under age 12
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos provided details Tuesday about the government’s new temporary dental benefit for parents of children under age 12. Duclos said the benefit would be in place while the government works on developing a “comprehensive” national dental plan – Sep 20, 2022

Federal Conservatives say the Liberal dental-care and rental-housing relief legislation will only add to inflation without providing relief from the rising cost of living.

MPs today are debating the government’s legislation to create an annual $650 dental benefit for low- and middle-income families for every child under the age of 12.

Read more: Expert flags potential for dental care clawbacks as result of federal program

The bill also gives low-income renters a one-time payment of $500.

Trending Stories

The Conservatives are pushing an amendment to quash the bill entirely.

That is very unlikely to happen as the NDP and Liberals will both vote in favour of passing the bill.

Both initiatives were pushed by the NDP in exchange for its agreement to support the government on key votes until 2025.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Liberals tagCanada tagConservatives tagDental Care tagCanada Dental Care tagnational dental care canada tagCanada free dental plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers