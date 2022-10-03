Conservatives push to quash dental care bill as Parliament debates 2nd reading

Send this page to someone via email

Federal Conservatives say the Liberal dental-care and rental-housing relief legislation will only add to inflation without providing relief from the rising cost of living.

MPs today are debating the government’s legislation to create an annual $650 dental benefit for low- and middle-income families for every child under the age of 12.

The bill also gives low-income renters a one-time payment of $500.

The Conservatives are pushing an amendment to quash the bill entirely.

That is very unlikely to happen as the NDP and Liberals will both vote in favour of passing the bill.

Both initiatives were pushed by the NDP in exchange for its agreement to support the government on key votes until 2025.

Advertisement