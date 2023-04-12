Menu

Politics

Prime Minister Trudeau in Manitoba on Wednesday to promote his government’s budget

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 8:21 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting in Dieppe, N.B., on Friday, March 31, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Manitoba today to promote his government's new budget.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting in Dieppe, N.B., on Friday, March 31, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Manitoba today to promote his government's new budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Manitoba on Wednesday to promote his government’s new budget.

Trudeau is to meet with students in Winnipeg to highlight measures from the budget and to make an announcement on measures to help build a clean economy.

The prime minister is also scheduled to celebrate Passover with members of the Jewish community and meet with trade workers and apprentices.

Read more: Will Budget 2023 make life more affordable for Canadians? Here’s what experts say

The Liberals currently have three sitting MPs from Manitoba and a byelection must be called by June 11 for the Winnipeg South Centre riding after the death in December of Liberal MP Jim Carr.

Trudeau must also call a byelection by Aug. 27 in the southern Manitoba riding of Portage-Lisgar previously held by Conservative MP Candice Bergen, who resigned on Feb. 28.

