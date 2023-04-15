Calgary Ukrainian evacuees find solace at church, congregation numbers triple

Ukrainians in Calgary are celebrating Orthodox Easter this weekend, but for many it’s not as joyful as in years past as the war drags on in Ukraine.

Olena Berezenska came to Calgary last June fleeing the war in Ukraine. This weekend is her first Easter away from home. She says the homesickness is eased somewhat by attending the basket blessing at St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Sobor surrounded by many fellow Ukrainians.

“Before the war, all of my Easters were in Ukraine with my family, my full family. My sister is still in Ukraine and I very miss her,” Berezenska said

Hundreds of people lined up for the traditional ceremony on Saturday. Since the war started, the parish council president estimates the numbers attending services has tripled, with St. Vladimir’s providing a place for newcomers to feel less isolated.

“We also see some families who are not fully in Canada. Part of the family is still in Ukraine and part of the family is here, so there is some anxiety and frustration. So they really need to have a quiet place,” said Olga Matsula St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Sobor parish council president

Newcomers can learn English at St. Vladimir’s and get help finding a place to stay, which is one the biggest challenges facing evacuees. Matsula says 400 people are coming to Calgary from Ukraine every week.

“We have a welcome centre downstairs and we are experiencing a situation where people are desperately coming to the centre saying they don’t really have a place to stay for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” Matsula said.

Berezenska said it wasn’t that difficult to find a job or accommodations when she arrived here last June, but she said she’s hearing from new arrivals that it’s more difficult now.

“It’s a big problem for Ukrainians now and also a big problem to find a job because a lot of people come here,” Berezenska said.

Father Vasyl Hnativ is celebrating his first Easter here. He moved to Calgary a few weeks ago from Kherson, a place Russian troops pounded with relentless artillery for months.

“I am so grateful to be here and be with Father Patrick,” Hnativ said through an interpreter. “I feel so sorry about it and I pray to God that this war will finish soon,” Hnativ said.

Like so many of the people attending the basket blessing on Saturday, Hnativ doesn’t know when he’ll return to Ukraine.

“We are feeling still not Canadian but not in Ukraine so it’s a very complicated feeling. But the people here are great and we met a lot of Canadians that so support Ukrainians and they are so friendly. It helps us to feel better,” said Berezenska.