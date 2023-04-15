21 cans of bear spray, $1,570 of cannabis seized from Winnipeg business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing charges after an investigation into a North End retail business resulted in the seizure of 18 full bear spray canisters, three partial canisters and $1,570 of cannabis, Winnipeg police say.

According to police, on March 28, alongside Manitoba Finance investigators, officers found the items in the store in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue during an inspection while the owner was not there.

The cannabis products were not federally labeled for sale, and the business was not licensed to sell them or bear spray, police say. On March 29, arrest warrants were issued for the suspect.

On April 7, police say they went to a home in the first 100 block of Castle Ridge Drive, where they found and arrested the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old woman from Winnipeg is now facing several charges related to the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act (LGCCA) and has been released on an appearance notice.