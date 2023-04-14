Owner of Kelowna, B.C. townhouse damaged by semi truck calls for safety upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been three days since a semi tractor-trailer unit slammed into a Kelowna townhome, and the truck remains lodged in the building.

“It could be weeks away until they get the truck out, and then I’m guessing months until they actually repair everything,” said homeowner Samer Shehadeh.

It was Tuesday morning when the driver of the semi lost control on Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue.

Shehadeh’s one-year-old son and mother-in-law were both inside the home at the time.

“I thank God that nobody was coming down the stairs, sitting outside having coffee in the morning when there was beautiful sunshine,” Shehadeh told Global News. “This could have ended tragically.”

The crash marks the third serious accident at the intersection of Gordon and Cameron Avenue in just two years.

“I think this is a very dangerous corner,” said Shehadeh.

Shehadeh’s home security video captured the crashes.

“Luckily, there’s nobody standing at the bus stations or crossing the street,” he said.

In October of 2021, there was a T-bone accident as a vehicle attempted a left turn from Gordon onto Cameron.

Then a year later in November of 2022, his camera recorded another crash involving a vehicle speeding by, hitting an intersection median then crashing into a tree.

Concerned, Shehadeh is now calling on the city to take action and make the intersection safer.

“I feel like there’s a big issue with these lights, the way that they’re set up. It shouldn’t be four-way stoplights here,” Shehadeh said.

“There should be some warning signs. There’s a curb that you approach as you’re heading towards the street, so there should be some changes here.”

Global News has reached out to the city regarding safety improvements to the intersection.

RCMP media spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the investigation will be a long and complex one.

He said police are looking at numerous possible factors to determine why the crash occurred.

Among the things police are looking at are driver error, a medical issue and a mechanical malfunction with the semi.

“They (RCMP) won’t share any more information with me,” said Shehadeh. “The trucking company hasn’t been returning my calls, so it’s been pretty frustrating to figure out exactly what’s going on.”

The family of six is now in limbo, living in a hotel and uncertain about the weeks and months ahead.

“We don’t have access to our home. You know, we have children. My baby is having trouble going to sleep, he doesn’t don’t have his crib,” Shehadeh said.

“It is starting to affect us more and more, day by day.”