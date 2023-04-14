Menu

Crime

Man in custody after reportedly running around Toronto subway station with knife or scissors

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 3:23 pm
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A man is in custody after he was reportedly running around with a knife or scissors at a Toronto subway station Friday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said the incident was reported at 2:25 p.m. at Bay Subway Station, which is at Bay and Bloor streets.

Officers responded and said the man was no longer at the scene, while encouraging the public to “use extreme caution in the area.”

In an update, police said the man was located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

