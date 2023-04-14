Menu

Canada

Military releases cause of death of four RMC cadets

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 2:58 pm
Four RMC cadets were killed in an incident in Kingston, Ont. in April 2022. View image in full screen
Four RMC cadets were killed in an incident in Kingston, Ont. in April 2022. Global News
The Canadian military has released the cause of the deaths of four RMC officer cadets killed in a single-vehicle crash almost one year ago.

The collision happened during the early morning of last April 29 on the RMC campus.

The four cadets were in an SUV that went into Lake Ontario off of Point Frederick.

Read more: City of Kingston reaches tentative settlement on Queen and Barrie streets development

The military says the cause of the collision was related to dangerous driving.

The investigation found that all four men died from drowning.

The officer cadets, who were about to graduate, were Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek.

The military says the families have been notified of the results of the investigation.

PoliceCrashKingstonMilitaryFatalKilledRMCPoint Frederick
