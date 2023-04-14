Military releases cause of death of four RMC cadets

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian military has released the cause of the deaths of four RMC officer cadets killed in a single-vehicle crash almost one year ago.

The collision happened during the early morning of last April 29 on the RMC campus.

The four cadets were in an SUV that went into Lake Ontario off of Point Frederick.

The military says the cause of the collision was related to dangerous driving.

The investigation found that all four men died from drowning.

The officer cadets, who were about to graduate, were Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek.

The military says the families have been notified of the results of the investigation.