Police trying to identify person found dead in Toronto stairwell

Toronto police are looking to the public for help in identifying a person who was found dead in a stairwell earlier this month.

Police said officers were called at around 6 p.m. on April 2 to the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

A person was found dead in a stairwell and didn’t have any identification on them.

A police spokesperson didn’t say whether or not the death was considered suspicious.

The individual was described as having curly hair, longer on the top and shorter on the sides. They were wearing a blue and black jacket, grey jogging pants, jean shorts, as well as grey, white and blue sneakers.

Police said they had a red and white bag with them.

Police added that investigators determined that the individual was at an ATM near 2346 Yonge Street, which is in the Yonge and Eglinton area, at 8:50 p.m. on March 31.

Officers released security images, as well as an artist rendition of the deceased.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.