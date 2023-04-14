Menu

Traffic

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle at Yonge-Dundas area

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 12:58 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A woman has critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s downtown core, officials say.

Toronto police said on Friday at around noon, a pedestrian was in the Yonge and Dundas streets area when she struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics said they took a woman to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Police are advising motorists to consider alternate routes as there are delays in the area due to the investigation.

