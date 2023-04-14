Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle at Yonge-Dundas area

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s downtown core, officials say.

Toronto police said on Friday at around noon, a pedestrian was in the Yonge and Dundas streets area when she struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics said they took a woman to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Read more: SIU to probe injuries of man arrested after police chase involving stolen Purolator truck

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Police are advising motorists to consider alternate routes as there are delays in the area due to the investigation.

COLLISION:

Yonge St & Dundas St E

12:06pm

– victim transported to hospital with serious injuries

– traffic in the area is being rerouted

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO823067 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 14, 2023