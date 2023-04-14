Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph woman faces arson charges in connection with apartment, business fires

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 14, 2023 12:48 pm
Residents of a Wyndham St apartment were displaced after a fire in March. View image in full screen
Residents of a Wyndham St apartment were displaced after a fire in March. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Arson charges are being laid in connection to a pair of fires in Guelph, Ont.

One occurred on March 12 at an apartment complex on Wyndham Street North.

Members of the Guelph Fire Department arrived at around 11:45 p.m. to find a fire in the basement and smoke filling the rest of the building.

Read more: Overnight apartment fire under investigation in downtown Guelph, Ont.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a female was found in the stairwell of the building and was escorted out.

They say no one was injured but all the residents were displaced.

The Guelph fire department and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal conducted their own investigation and determined that four separate fires had been started in the basement.

Story continues below advertisement

Damage has been pegged at more than $1 million.

Then on March 22, crews were called to a business near York Road and Victoria Road South around 6 a.m.

A flower bed had been set on fire causing minor damage to a wooden patio, but it but was quickly extinguished by a neighbour.

Trending Now

Police arrested and charged a 31-year-old Guelph woman and she is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Fire safety tips from Ontario’s Fire Marshal'
Fire safety tips from Ontario’s Fire Marshal

 

More on Crime
FireGuelph NewsArsonApartment FireGuelph Police Serviceguelph fireOntario Fire Marshallfire in flower bedflowerbed fireWyndham apartment fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers