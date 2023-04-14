Guelph woman faces arson charges in connection with apartment, business fires

Send this page to someone via email

Arson charges are being laid in connection to a pair of fires in Guelph, Ont.

One occurred on March 12 at an apartment complex on Wyndham Street North.

Members of the Guelph Fire Department arrived at around 11:45 p.m. to find a fire in the basement and smoke filling the rest of the building.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a female was found in the stairwell of the building and was escorted out.

They say no one was injured but all the residents were displaced.

The Guelph fire department and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal conducted their own investigation and determined that four separate fires had been started in the basement.

Damage has been pegged at more than $1 million.

Then on March 22, crews were called to a business near York Road and Victoria Road South around 6 a.m.

A flower bed had been set on fire causing minor damage to a wooden patio, but it but was quickly extinguished by a neighbour.

Police arrested and charged a 31-year-old Guelph woman and she is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Wednesday.