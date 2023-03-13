Overnight apartment fire under investigation in downtown Guelph, Ont.

Police say the Guelph Fire Department is investigating following a fire early Monday morning at a downtown complex.
Firefighters arrived on scene at an apartment complex after receiving a call at 1 a.m. regarding a fire on Wyndham Street.
Guelph fire Chief Dave Elloway told CJOY News that several units were evacuated from the complex and they have since been displaced in a local hotel.
In a tweet earlier in the morning, Guelph police advised the public to stay away from the area from Quebec to Woolwich Street as local authorities were assisting firefighters with the investigation.
Police have asked the public to continue to avoid the area.
There are no injuries being reported, however, Elloway said there is significant damage and the cause of the fire is unknown.
The Ontario fire marshal has been brought in to investigate the incident.
- Silicon Valley Bank’s Toronto branch seized by Canada’s banking regulator amid collapse
- Indigenous people aren’t stereotypes: Addressing some of the most common
- S&P/TSX composite down almost 100 points, U.S. markets rise despite bank failures
- Resource firms move ahead with UNDRIP compliance as B.C. legal changes lag
Comments