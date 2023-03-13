Menu

Fire

Overnight apartment fire under investigation in downtown Guelph, Ont.

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 11:59 am
Guelph police are asking residents to continue to avoid a part of the downtown area following an apartment fire overnight. Several people have reportedly been displaced at a hotel. View image in full screen
Guelph police are asking residents to continue to avoid a part of the downtown area following an apartment fire overnight. Several people have reportedly been displaced at a hotel. Guelph police
Police say the Guelph Fire Department is investigating following a fire early Monday morning at a downtown complex.

Firefighters arrived on scene at an apartment complex after receiving a call at 1 a.m. regarding a fire on Wyndham Street.

Guelph fire Chief Dave Elloway told CJOY News that several units were evacuated from the complex and they have since been displaced in a local hotel.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious car fire near downtown Guelph, Ont.

In a tweet earlier in the morning, Guelph police advised the public to stay away from the area from Quebec to Woolwich Street as local authorities were assisting firefighters with the investigation.

Police have asked the public to continue to avoid the area.

There are no injuries being reported, however, Elloway said there is significant damage and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ontario fire marshal has been brought in to investigate the incident.

