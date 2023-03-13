Overnight apartment fire under investigation in downtown Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the Guelph Fire Department is investigating following a fire early Monday morning at a downtown complex.

Firefighters arrived on scene at an apartment complex after receiving a call at 1 a.m. regarding a fire on Wyndham Street.

Guelph fire Chief Dave Elloway told CJOY News that several units were evacuated from the complex and they have since been displaced in a local hotel.

In a tweet earlier in the morning, Guelph police advised the public to stay away from the area from Quebec to Woolwich Street as local authorities were assisting firefighters with the investigation.

Police have asked the public to continue to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Wyndham St N in downtown #Guelph remains closed following an overnight fire. We are assisting @GuelphFire with the investigation. Please continue to avoid the area. -st pic.twitter.com/3W16Flj1pc — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) March 13, 2023

There are no injuries being reported, however, Elloway said there is significant damage and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ontario fire marshal has been brought in to investigate the incident.