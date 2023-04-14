Loaded gun, drugs seized from Honda during Vaughan RIDE check: police

York Regional Police say two people are facing charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were seized during a RIDE check in Vaughan.
Police said on Thursday at around 2:10 a.m., officers were conducting RIDE spot checks in the Highway 400 and Steeles Avenue area.
A man driving a red Honda Civic was stopped by the patrol officers, police said.
During their investigation, police said they initially found marijuana inside the vehicle and both the driver and a female passenger were investigated.
After searching the vehicle further, investigators said officers found more drugs, a loaded firearm and a loaded magazine.
Both the driver and the passenger were charged — 24-year-old Ziddan Patterson and 24-year-old Carmen Munoz Canas.
They are facing 15 charges including firearm-related charges, drug charges and not having a licence.
“York Regional Police remains committed to getting illegal guns off our streets and keeping our community safe,” police said.
