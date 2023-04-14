Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Loaded gun, drugs seized from Honda during Vaughan RIDE check: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 12:02 pm
Police said officers found drugs, a loaded firearm and a loaded magazine. View image in full screen
Police said officers found drugs, a loaded firearm and a loaded magazine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say two people are facing charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were seized during a RIDE check in Vaughan.

Police said on Thursday at around 2:10 a.m., officers were conducting RIDE spot checks in the Highway 400 and Steeles Avenue area.

A man driving a red Honda Civic was stopped by the patrol officers, police said.

During their investigation, police said they initially found marijuana inside the vehicle and both the driver and a female passenger were investigated.

After searching the vehicle further, investigators said officers found more drugs, a loaded firearm and a loaded magazine.

Trending Now

Both the driver and the passenger were charged — 24-year-old Ziddan Patterson and 24-year-old Carmen Munoz Canas.

They are facing 15 charges including firearm-related charges, drug charges and not having a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

“York Regional Police remains committed to getting illegal guns off our streets and keeping our community safe,” police said.

More on Crime
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork RegionVaughanTraffic StopRIDEvaughan crimeRIDE traffic stopvaughan RIDE
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers