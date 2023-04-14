Loaded gun, drugs seized from Honda during Vaughan RIDE check: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say two people are facing charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were seized during a RIDE check in Vaughan.

Police said on Thursday at around 2:10 a.m., officers were conducting RIDE spot checks in the Highway 400 and Steeles Avenue area.

A man driving a red Honda Civic was stopped by the patrol officers, police said.

During their investigation, police said they initially found marijuana inside the vehicle and both the driver and a female passenger were investigated.

After searching the vehicle further, investigators said officers found more drugs, a loaded firearm and a loaded magazine.

Both the driver and the passenger were charged — 24-year-old Ziddan Patterson and 24-year-old Carmen Munoz Canas.

They are facing 15 charges including firearm-related charges, drug charges and not having a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

“York Regional Police remains committed to getting illegal guns off our streets and keeping our community safe,” police said.