Multiple crews respond to industrial fire in Beamsville

The cause and damage estimate are not yet available for a multiple-alarm industrial fire in Beamsville that could be seen from the QEW early Friday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says it was called in about 3 a.m. after reports of flames going through the roof of Moyer’s Apple Products at 4758 Christie Dr.

Smoke from the fire was drifting across the QEW at the Ontario Street Beamsville exit.

The Lincoln fire department quickly called for help from Grimsby and Pelham, and that included an aerial truck to battle the flames from above.

The apple plant is currently in shutdown, but Lincoln’s Fire Chief Greg Hudson says it’s not known if someone might have been inside the plant.

He also says no evacuations of neighbouring buildings have been required, but smoke conditions are being monitored to determine if that may become necessary.