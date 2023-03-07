Menu

Canada

Hamilton fire evacuates Canada Post site in Stoney Creek after hazardous materials report

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 9:31 am
Hamilton Fire were dispatched to an incident at the Canada Post outlet on Millen Road shortly before 4 a.m. Mar. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton Fire were dispatched to an incident at the Canada Post outlet on Millen Road shortly before 4 a.m. Mar. 7, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Firefighters say part of the Canada Post processing plant in Stoney Creek, Ont., was evacuated Tuesday morning after hazardous materials were reported to be at the site.

Staff were moved out of the Millen Road location, north of Arvin Avenue, just before 4 a.m, as a precaution.

A Hamilton fire spokesperson told Global News the call revolved around a report of white powder found in a trailer at the location.

Read more: Hamilton staffers the latest to join TikTok ban ‘out of an abundance of caution’

“Hazmat teams took samples and screened for harmful compounds. None were identified,” Hamilton fire said in an email.

The all-clear was given around 6 a.m.

