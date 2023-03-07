Hamilton fire evacuates Canada Post site in Stoney Creek after hazardous materials report

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters say part of the Canada Post processing plant in Stoney Creek, Ont., was evacuated Tuesday morning after hazardous materials were reported to be at the site.

Staff were moved out of the Millen Road location, north of Arvin Avenue, just before 4 a.m, as a precaution.

A Hamilton fire spokesperson told Global News the call revolved around a report of white powder found in a trailer at the location.

“Hazmat teams took samples and screened for harmful compounds. None were identified,” Hamilton fire said in an email.

The all-clear was given around 6 a.m.