Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Fire Department has been battling a large blaze in rural Flamborough on Thursday afternoon.

Our crews are active at a large structure fire on Regional Road 97. We are in defensive operations at this time and expect to be on scene for quite some time. pic.twitter.com/yzkJgl8HDo — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) August 11, 2022

There are few details available, at this point, but police have closed Regional Road 97 at Foreman Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police assisting with traffic as @HamiltonFireDep work to contain the fire . https://t.co/bZDoc1HNWX pic.twitter.com/7UgGMFW62t — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 11, 2022

Flames have engulfed a barn at that location, and fire officials have indicated that crews are expected to remain on the scene for “quite some time.”