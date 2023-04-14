Menu

Crime

SIU to probe injuries of man arrested after police chase involving stolen Purolator truck

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:04 am
A photo of the Purolator truck reportedly stolen on April 13, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of the Purolator truck reportedly stolen on April 13, 2023. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a man was seriously injured during a police interaction over a reported stolen delivery truck.

On Thursday morning, the Special Investigations Unit said a man allegedly stole a vehicle in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police officers pursued the driver for some time but were unable to catch him.

A short time later, in Toronto, the SIU said a crash happened involving the man in the stolen vehicle at Neilson Road and Finch Avenue.

The man had fled the area on foot. The SIU said officers from Durham, Toronto and York regions searched for the driver.

Read more: SIU investigating after 15-year-old shot with ‘less-lethal’ shotgun in Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

He then allegedly stole a Purolator truck and stopped in the Brimley and Ellesmere road areas and attempted to flee again, the SIU said.

That’s when an officer used a stun gun, more commonly known as a taser, on the man.

A 33-year-old man was arrested but also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault.

A photo of the Purolator truck reportedly stolen on April 13, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of the Purolator truck reportedly stolen on April 13, 2023. Global News
