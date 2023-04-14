SIU to probe injuries of man arrested after police chase involving stolen Purolator truck

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a man was seriously injured during a police interaction over a reported stolen delivery truck.

On Thursday morning, the Special Investigations Unit said a man allegedly stole a vehicle in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police officers pursued the driver for some time but were unable to catch him.

A short time later, in Toronto, the SIU said a crash happened involving the man in the stolen vehicle at Neilson Road and Finch Avenue.

The man had fled the area on foot. The SIU said officers from Durham, Toronto and York regions searched for the driver.

He then allegedly stole a Purolator truck and stopped in the Brimley and Ellesmere road areas and attempted to flee again, the SIU said.

That’s when an officer used a stun gun, more commonly known as a taser, on the man.

A 33-year-old man was arrested but also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of Ontario police officers in incidents that cause serious injury, death or alleged sexual assault.