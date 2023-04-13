Three rescues in four hours prompt warning from search crews, Coquitlam RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police and search-and-rescue crews in Coquitlam, B.C., are pleading with the public to take care in the backcountry, after responding to a trio of calls in just four hours on Wednesday.

Coquitlam RCMP said the calls involved people lost around Buntzen Lake in Anmore and Upper Pitt River in Port Coquitlam.

“It’s certainly unusual and concerning to have this many search and rescue reports in such a short period of time,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release Thursday.

“We are thankful for the quick response by Coquitlam SAR to each of these reports as their efforts ultimately resulted in the safe return of everyone involved.”

The first call came in just after 2:30 p.m., involving a lost hiker near Buntzen Lake. Coquitlam Search and Rescue was able to locate them and bring them down the mountain unhurt by 6:30 p.m.

Less than two hours later, police were called about a lost boater in the Upper Pitt River area. Search-and-rescue crews were notified, but police said the boater was able to self-rescue.

Then, shortly before 7 p.m., police were notified about a pair of lost hikers and their dog on a ridge above the east shore of Buntzen Lake.

Search-and-rescue volunteers who were already in the area for the first call responded, and the hikers were located with the help of a helicopter crew.

Police said difficult terrain and snow made getting the hikers to safety difficult, and they weren’t able to get to safety until nearly 2 a.m.

“At this time of year, it is still winter with snow on the ground on the high trails,” Coquitlam Search and Rescue search manager Stu Fleming said.

“If you encounter snow or something changes during your trip plan, we encourage outdoor enthusiasts to re-assess their plans.”

With more people venturing outdoors amid spring weather, police and rescue crews are urging the public to be well prepared before they head into the wilderness.

Anyone heading into the backcountry should always prepare a trip plan, ensuring they have enough daylight to complete their outing, and let someone know where they’re going and when they’re due back.

Officials are also remining people to pack the “10 essentials” anytime they hit the trails.

