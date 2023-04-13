Menu

National

Fire

Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre suffers 2nd fire in 3 weeks

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 8:47 pm
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responds to a fire at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Vancouver on Wed. April 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responds to a fire at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Vancouver on Wed. April 13, 2023. Twitter/Lorraine Lowe
Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre has suffered its second fire in three weeks.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to the blaze just after 10 a.m. on Thursday morning. Crews contained it and prevented it from spreading to the building.

No one was injured.

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

“We believe the suspect went through a gated area,” she told Global News. “The suspect would have had to either climb over the gate or break down the gate and light the fire at the back of the building.”

The building sustained some damage, Visintin added.

Investigators are currently reviewing security footage from the area and speaking to witnesses in an effort to determine whether Thursday’s fire is related to an arson that occurred on March 26.

In that instance, a suspect was caught on camera behind the cultural centre. Minutes later, smoke and fire could be seen billowing from the same spot.

About 40 firefighters responded and were able to minimize damage to the iconic building, although one firefighter was taken to the hospital after injuring his hand while trying to break in and find the source of the smoke.

Vancouver police release new video of accused Chinatown arsonist

Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung took to Twitter to express her dismay at recent attacks on the Chinese Cultural Centre, which has also been repeatedly targeted with graffiti.

“This reflects ongoing attacks on an important cultural community. We all need to call it out,” she tweeted.

“Frustrations due to the social issues and challenges of our time and in our city, shouldn’t be turned into hate like this. Proud to stand with #ChinatownYVR.”

— with files from Simon Little

