Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision along Hwy 404 in Aurora: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 7:43 pm
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision along Highway 404 in Aurora, police say. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision along Highway 404 in Aurora, police say. OPP / Twitter
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Aurora, Ont., police say.

In a tweet at 6:47 p.m. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred along Highway 404.

Read more: Massive fire in Vaughan damaged or destroyed 71 housing units, officials say

Police said a group of motorcylists were allegedly seen “travelling at high rates of speed and lane splitting.”

Officers said one rider crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers said the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Bloomington Road and Wellington Street East and Aurora Road as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come…

