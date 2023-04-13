Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision along Hwy 404 in Aurora: OPP

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Aurora, Ont., police say.
In a tweet at 6:47 p.m. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred along Highway 404.
Police said a group of motorcylists were allegedly seen “travelling at high rates of speed and lane splitting.”
Officers said one rider crashed into the back of a pickup truck.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Officers said the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Bloomington Road and Wellington Street East and Aurora Road as a result of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More to come…
