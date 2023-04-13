Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision along Hwy 404 in Aurora: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Aurora, Ont., police say.

In a tweet at 6:47 p.m. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred along Highway 404.

Police said a group of motorcylists were allegedly seen “travelling at high rates of speed and lane splitting.”

Officers said one rider crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers said the northbound lanes of the highway were closed between Bloomington Road and Wellington Street East and Aurora Road as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come…

Motorcycle rider in hopsital with serious injuries after crashing into the back of a pickup truck. Witnesses reported a group of motorcycles traveling at high rates of speed and lane splitting. Any witnesses with dash cam are asked to call #AuroraOPP 905-841-5777 pic.twitter.com/PgwGdy5pXM — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 13, 2023

COLLISION: #Hwy404 Aurora: all northbound lanes are closed between exit 41 Bloomington Rd and exit 45 Wellington St E / Aurora Rd following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk @OPP_HSD pic.twitter.com/Ju5EkSHPHU — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) April 13, 2023