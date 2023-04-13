Menu



Canada

‘Persons of interest’ identified in connection with Akwesasne migrant deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 7:15 pm
Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they have seized vehicles believed to be connected to the eight migrants whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River late last month.

Police confirmed in a news release Thursday that two vehicles were seized Wednesday from two different locations in Akwesasne and warrants were obtained to examine the vehicles.

Read more: Romanian family’s dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne

Investigators say they have identified “persons of interest” to the investigation and have made attempts to locate them.

Four members of a family from India and four members of a family from Romania died after a boat capsized during what police say was an attempt to enter the United States illegally from Canada.

Akwesasne police say an important component of their investigation, which they are carrying out in collaboration with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, is determining whether others helped the border crossing attempt.

Read more: Search suspended for man linked to dead migrants, Akwesasne police say efforts exhausted

The investigation into the disappearance of 30-year-old Casey Oakes of Akwesasne, whose boat was found near the eight bodies, continues, and police say in a news release they are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen on the night of March 29, a day before the first bodies were found.

Read more: Indian man extradited from Canada to U.S., charged with human smuggling in Akwesasne

