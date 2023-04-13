Toronto man charged after online threats made towards synagogue: police

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with an investigation into threats made online, police say.
Toronto police said on April 9, a man allegedly posted online threats, including threats toward a synagogue.
Officers said the case was being investigated as a “hate-motivated” incident.
Police said on Tuesday, 29-year-old Thomas Botyrius from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with uttering death threats, criminal harassment and indecent communication.
According to police, he appeared in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
