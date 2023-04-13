Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged after online threats made towards synagogue: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 6:47 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.Toronto police say they are investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti appeared on the walls of a mosque in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.Toronto police say they are investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti appeared on the walls of a mosque in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with an investigation into threats made online, police say.

Toronto police said on April 9, a man allegedly posted online threats, including threats toward a synagogue.

Officers said the case was being investigated as a “hate-motivated” incident.

Police said on Tuesday, 29-year-old Thomas Botyrius from Toronto was arrested.

Read more: 2 Mississauga youths charged after schools, commercial properties vandalized with racist graffiti: police

He has been charged with uttering death threats, criminal harassment and indecent communication.

Trending Now

According to police, he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSThreatonline threatsthreateningman charged online threatsman charged threats
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers