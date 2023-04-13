Menu

Crime

Stabbing at North Delta, B.C. elementary school leaves 15-year-old in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:42 pm
File - Delta police are investigating a stabbing at an elementary school that left a 15-year-old in hospital on Wed. April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
File - Delta police are investigating a stabbing at an elementary school that left a 15-year-old in hospital on Wed. April 12, 2023. Delta Police File
A stabbing at a North Delta, B.C., elementary school left a 15-year-old in the hospital Wednesday night.

Delta police said they were called to McCloskey Elementary School around 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: Family identifies 17 year old fatally stabbed on Surrey transit bus

Investigators believe the attack was targeted and not connected to any other high-profile assaults in the region involving youth.

Click to play video: 'Family identifies 17-year-old fatally stabbed on Surrey transit bus'
Family identifies 17-year-old fatally stabbed on Surrey transit bus

Police added that while the incident happened on school grounds, it had no connection to the school itself.

Read more: Transit police stepping up presence following spike in violence aboard buses, SkyTrain

Anyone who was driving in the area of 116th Street and 80th Avenue between 9:20 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. who has dashcam video is asked to contact Delta police.

Neighbourhood residents with security video or who witnessed anything unusual are also being urged to contact investigators at 605-946-4411.

 

