Stabbing at North Delta, B.C. elementary school leaves 15-year-old in hospital

A stabbing at a North Delta, B.C., elementary school left a 15-year-old in the hospital Wednesday night.
Delta police said they were called to McCloskey Elementary School around 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the attack was targeted and not connected to any other high-profile assaults in the region involving youth.
Police added that while the incident happened on school grounds, it had no connection to the school itself.
Anyone who was driving in the area of 116th Street and 80th Avenue between 9:20 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. who has dashcam video is asked to contact Delta police.
Neighbourhood residents with security video or who witnessed anything unusual are also being urged to contact investigators at 605-946-4411.
