Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Kingston police spent $140K policing St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:38 pm
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street View image in full screen
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street. Global Kingston
Kingston police have come out with the final tab to keep the peace during St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the University District.

In a report to the police services board, acting chief Scott Fraser says the total tab to police the district was just over $140,000.

More than half of that, $91,000, was to cover police overtime and to bring in outside police agencies.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police seek information on vehicles involved in west-end shooting

The tab also includes $44,000 for food and accommodations.

At least one nuisance party was declared when the crowd on Aberdeen Street swelled to about 3,000 people on Saturday, March 18.

The unsanctioned street parties resulted in eight arrests for public intoxication, more than 300 fines for open liquor, 30 charges for underage drinking and other bylaw offences.

Click to play video: 'Waters receding after flooding on the Moira water system'
Waters receding after flooding on the Moira water system
ygkBudgetKingston PoliceQueen's UniversitySt. Patrick's DayPartyQueen'sst. patrick's day kingston
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

