Kingston police spent $140K policing St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Kingston police have come out with the final tab to keep the peace during St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the University District.

In a report to the police services board, acting chief Scott Fraser says the total tab to police the district was just over $140,000.

More than half of that, $91,000, was to cover police overtime and to bring in outside police agencies.

The tab also includes $44,000 for food and accommodations.

At least one nuisance party was declared when the crowd on Aberdeen Street swelled to about 3,000 people on Saturday, March 18.

The unsanctioned street parties resulted in eight arrests for public intoxication, more than 300 fines for open liquor, 30 charges for underage drinking and other bylaw offences.

