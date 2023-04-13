Kingston, Ont. police seek information on vehicles involved in west-end shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for witnesses who may have seen or interacted with two vehicles of interest involved in last month’s west-end shooting.

Police say the vehicles of interest include a grey 4-door Honda Civic sedan with silver alloy rims and a dark blue 4-door Mercedes Benz C300 sedan with chrome accents and black alloy Mercedes rims.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Chris Cook at 613-549-4660 ext. 6313 or ccook@kpf.ca or Det. Sgt Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or cparslow@kpf.ca.

Police say this vehicle was involved in last month’s west-end shooting. Kingston Police