Canada

Kingston, Ont. police seek information on vehicles involved in west-end shooting

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 1:08 pm
Police say this vehicle was involved in last month's west-end shooting.
Police say this vehicle was involved in last month's west-end shooting. Kingston Police
Kingston police are looking for witnesses who may have seen or interacted with two vehicles of interest involved in last month’s west-end shooting.

Police say the vehicles of interest include a grey 4-door Honda Civic sedan with silver alloy rims and a dark blue 4-door Mercedes Benz C300 sedan with chrome accents and black alloy Mercedes rims.

Read more: Police say Belleville, Ont. man stabbed door, charged with mischief

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Chris Cook at 613-549-4660 ext. 6313 or  ccook@kpf.ca or Det. Sgt Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or  cparslow@kpf.ca.

