Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ Markham man wanted for forcible confinement, assault by choking: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 11:56 am
Wei Hang "Jacky" Shi is wanted for two counts of assault, three counts of assault by choking, and one count of forcible confinement, police say. View image in full screen
Wei Hang "Jacky" Shi is wanted for two counts of assault, three counts of assault by choking, and one count of forcible confinement, police say. Handout / York Regional Police
An “armed and dangerous” Markham man is wanted for multiple offences including forcible confinement and assault by choking after a “violent” assault was reported to officers, police say.

York Regional Police said in a news release that a victim came forward on Wednesday with information regarding a violent assault.

Police haven’t provided details surrounding the incident, but officers said an arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Markham man.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and investigators are releasing an image of the suspect and are appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts,” the release said.

Read more: 2 suspects steal $19K worth of products from Toronto store as another keeps watch: police

“Citizens are urged not to approach the suspect but to call police immediately.”

Police encouraged the accused to get legal advice and turn himself in while reminding the public that if someone assists him, they may face criminal charges.

Wei Hang “Jacky” Shi is wanted for two counts of assault, three counts of assault by choking, and one count of forcible confinement, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext.7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeAssaultYork Regional PoliceYork PoliceForcible ConfinementMarkham Crimemarkham man wanted
