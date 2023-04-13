‘Armed and dangerous’ Markham man wanted for forcible confinement, assault by choking: police

Send this page to someone via email

An “armed and dangerous” Markham man is wanted for multiple offences including forcible confinement and assault by choking after a “violent” assault was reported to officers, police say.

York Regional Police said in a news release that a victim came forward on Wednesday with information regarding a violent assault.

Police haven’t provided details surrounding the incident, but officers said an arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Markham man.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and investigators are releasing an image of the suspect and are appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts,” the release said.

“Citizens are urged not to approach the suspect but to call police immediately.”

Police encouraged the accused to get legal advice and turn himself in while reminding the public that if someone assists him, they may face criminal charges.

Wei Hang “Jacky” Shi is wanted for two counts of assault, three counts of assault by choking, and one count of forcible confinement, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext.7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.