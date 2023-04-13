Menu

Crime

2 suspects steal $19K worth of products from Toronto store as another keeps watch: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 10:39 am
Police say officers are trying to identify suspects after a theft at a Toronto shopping centre on March 16.
Police say officers are trying to identify suspects after a theft at a Toronto shopping centre on March 16. Handout / Toronto Police
Three suspects are wanted after thousands of dollars worth of products were stolen from a store inside of a North York shopping centre last month, police say.

Toronto police said it happened at around 7 p.m. on March 16 when three suspects went to a shopping centre in the area of Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Two of the suspects entered a store and stole around $19,000 worth of products while one stayed out front to keep watch, police said.

Read more: Youth stabbed in Richmond Hill while walking home for lunch: police

They left the area in a Red Dodge Caravan, police added.

The theft was reported to police on March 22 and on Thursday, investigators released images of suspects.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.


Handout / Toronto Police

Handout / Toronto Police

Handout / Toronto Police
