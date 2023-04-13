2 suspects steal $19K worth of products from Toronto store as another keeps watch: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects are wanted after thousands of dollars worth of products were stolen from a store inside of a North York shopping centre last month, police say.

Toronto police said it happened at around 7 p.m. on March 16 when three suspects went to a shopping centre in the area of Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Two of the suspects entered a store and stole around $19,000 worth of products while one stayed out front to keep watch, police said.

They left the area in a Red Dodge Caravan, police added.

The theft was reported to police on March 22 and on Thursday, investigators released images of suspects.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

