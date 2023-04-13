1 person in life-threatening condition after serious crash in northwest Calgary

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious crash in northwest Calgary on Thursday morning.

According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, the crash happened in the area of Country Hills Boulevard and Cornerstone Boulevard at around 8:55 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved and one person fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Charges laid in January hit and run of Calgary mom

CFD crews prevented another person from fleeing, the spokesperson told Global News.

One person is in life-threatening condition, the CFD said.

Another person from one of the other vehicles is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed to Global News one person was taken to hospital but did not confirm their condition.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…