1 person in life-threatening condition after serious crash in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 13, 2023 11:51 am
One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious crash in northwest Calgary on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious crash in northwest Calgary on Thursday morning. Tim Lee/Global News
One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious crash in northwest Calgary on Thursday morning.

According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, the crash happened in the area of Country Hills Boulevard and Cornerstone Boulevard at around 8:55 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved and one person fled the scene on foot.

CFD crews prevented another person from fleeing, the spokesperson told Global News.

One person is in life-threatening condition, the CFD said.

Another person from one of the other vehicles is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed to Global News one person was taken to hospital but did not confirm their condition.

— More to come…

