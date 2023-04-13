1 person in life-threatening condition after serious crash in northwest Calgary

One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious crash in northwest Calgary on Thursday morning.
According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, the crash happened in the area of Country Hills Boulevard and Cornerstone Boulevard at around 8:55 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved and one person fled the scene on foot.
CFD crews prevented another person from fleeing, the spokesperson told Global News.
One person is in life-threatening condition, the CFD said.
Another person from one of the other vehicles is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed to Global News one person was taken to hospital but did not confirm their condition.
— More to come…
