Lithium-ion battery cause of house fire in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Batteries are believed to be the cause of a house fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening, the Calgary Fire Department said.

The fire was reported in the Sherwood Mount N.W. area at around 8:40 p.m., the fire department said.

Neighbours reported hearing explosions before the fire broke out.

Read more: No injuries reported as Calgary firefighters quickly put out auto recycling fire

The garage was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to the attic of the house.

A father and daughter were in the house at the time but both escaped. Both were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation injuries, a Thursday morning news release said.

There were also two cats in the house: one escaped but the other one is still missing.

Story continues below advertisement

Carol Henke, public information office for the CFD, said there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

Lithium-ion batteries in the garage are believed to be the cause, she said.