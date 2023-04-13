Menu

Fire

Lithium-ion battery cause of house fire in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 13, 2023 11:44 am
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Batteries are believed to be the cause of a house fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening, the Calgary Fire Department said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Batteries are believed to be the cause of a house fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening, the Calgary Fire Department said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Batteries are believed to be the cause of a house fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening, the Calgary Fire Department said.

The fire was reported in the Sherwood Mount N.W. area at around 8:40 p.m., the fire department said.

Neighbours reported hearing explosions before the fire broke out.

The garage was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to the attic of the house.

A father and daughter were in the house at the time but both escaped. Both were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation injuries, a Thursday morning news release said.

There were also two cats in the house: one escaped but the other one is still missing.

Carol Henke, public information office for the CFD, said there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

Lithium-ion batteries in the garage are believed to be the cause, she said.

Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireCalgary garage fireNorthwest Calgary firenorthwest calgary house firenorthwest Calgary garage fire
