Lithium-ion battery cause of house fire in northwest Calgary

Batteries are believed to be the cause of a house fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening, the Calgary Fire Department said.
The fire was reported in the Sherwood Mount N.W. area at around 8:40 p.m., the fire department said.
Neighbours reported hearing explosions before the fire broke out.
The garage was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to the attic of the house.
A father and daughter were in the house at the time but both escaped. Both were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation injuries, a Thursday morning news release said.
There were also two cats in the house: one escaped but the other one is still missing.
Carol Henke, public information office for the CFD, said there is nothing suspicious about the fire.
Lithium-ion batteries in the garage are believed to be the cause, she said.
