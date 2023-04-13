Menu

Crime

Over $897K forfeited to province after Sask. Highway Patrol seize semi-truck

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 12:09 pm
Seven months after $897,540 was seized after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol conducted a traffic inspection on a semi-truck in 2022, the proceeds were ordered to be forfeited. View image in full screen
Seven months after $897,540 was seized after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol conducted a traffic inspection on a semi-truck in 2022, the proceeds were ordered to be forfeited. Saskatchewan RCMP
After the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol located $897,540 in Canadian currency during a commercial traffic inspection on a semi-truck in 2022, the proceeds were ordered to be forfeited under Saskatchewan’s civil forfeiture program.

RCMP federal serious and organized crime unit in Saskatchewan worked in consultation with the Saskatoon RCMP general investigation section, the Public Prosecution Service Canada, and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney General to refer the proceeds under the province’s civil forfeiture process.

Read more: 3-year probe halts national multi-million money laundering scheme: ALERT

According to a release, the provincial Crown applied for civil forfeiture on March 30. The Regina King’s Bench Court deemed the cash to be the result of unlawful activity and ordered the money forfeited to the government.

A semi-truck was travelling east outside of Regina on Sept. 1 at 11:14 a.m. when the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol conducted a commercial traffic inspection.

Officers found two male occupants during the inspection and noted commercial vehicle violations and missing documentation. Officers also located two large duffle bags that were filled with cash in a clear and vacuum-sealed plastic bag.

“The black canvas shopping bag contained two packages, both containing a sum of cash. The cash was packaged in a way that was consistent with organized crime,” police said a release. “As a result, all bags were seized by officers for further investigation. The two occupants were taken into custody without incident.”

Read more: $1.27M in criminal proceeds going towards multiple Sask. police agencies, victims fund

Saskatchewan Highway Safety Patrol requested assistance from the White Butte RCMP and the RCMP serious and organized crime unit in Saskatchewan took over the investigation.

Police determined the two males of the semi-truck were originally destined for Headingly, Man., and later that evening, the two occupants were released that evening with no charges.

The Mounties’ Saskatchewan organized crime unit worked with Saskatchewan Highway Safety Patrol, White Butte RCMP, and the Regina integrated intelligence unit, police said. “Over the coming months, officers initiated an investigation into the proceeds seized, which included conducting background checks, drafting judicial authorizations, and examining evidence collected from the scene.”

Police said the investigation into the proceeds forfeited and seized is now concluded.

