Canada

Okanagan snowpack level holds steady at 113%, despite recent precipitation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 8:03 pm
A map showing snowpack levels throughout B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing snowpack levels throughout B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. River Forecast Centre
A weekend filled with precipitation didn’t change the snowpack level in the Okanagan.

On April 1, B.C.’s River Forecast Centre (RFC) listed the region’s snowpack level at 113 per cent of normal, a stat that remained the same on Wednesday.

To the east, Wednesday’s data had the Boundary region at 120 per cent, the same as it was two weeks ago.

Read more: Snowpack level in Okanagan increases slightly to 124% of normal

The Similkameen region stayed steady at 81 per cent, while the West Kootenay was also steady at 90 per cent.

Provincially, most regions are below their normal levels, with only eight at 100 per cent or more. Six of those are in B.C.’s Interior, with West Road-Chilcotin topping out the list at 241 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lower Thompson region is next at 131 per cent, and is followed by Boundary (120), Okanagan (113), Upper Fraser West (111), Nicola (109), Quesnel (103) and Fraser River at Hope (100).

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 11'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 11

The RFC said March was cool and dry throughout the province, but added that “above-normal snow indicates a higher risk for snowmelt-related spring flooding for the Upper Fraser West, Chilcotin, Okanagan, Lower Thompson and Boundary basins.”

Trending Now

April’s snow survey and water supply bulletin is available online.

Click to play video: 'Penticton dam preparing for ‘higher than normal’ lake levels'
Penticton dam preparing for ‘higher than normal’ lake levels
OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorsimilkameenBC River Forecast CentreWest KootenayRiver Forecast CentreBoundary Regionsnowpack levelsBC snowpack levelsOkanagan snowpack levels
