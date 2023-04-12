Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

‘I love fashion’: Toronto teacher’s outfits go viral on social media

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 5:56 pm
Toronto middle school teacher Zahra Hassan has gone viral on social media for her fashion.
Toronto middle school teacher Zahra Hassan has gone viral on social media for her fashion. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teacher in Etobicoke, Ont., is going viral on social media because of how she dresses for school.

Dressed in a timeless baby blue power suit, Zahra Hassan looks like she’s about to strut on a runway. Instead, the fashionista is stepping foot into a classroom full of eighth graders.

While her outfits are described by some as unconventional, the middle school educator says she is using her style to break stereotypes and inspire kids.

“I love fashion. I’ve always loved making different outfits and going to different thrift stores,” Hassan said.

@misswondroussoul

SubhanAllah, Allah swt I am so grateful always and little me would be so proud of the woman we’ve become 🥺🤎 #teachertok #fyp #teacher #news #teaching #fypシ

♬ original sound – Ms.Hassan

From sneakers to sweatshirts, Hassan’s students quickly took notice of her unconventional, yet hip, attire and encouraged her to start a TikTok: misswondroussoul.

Story continues below advertisement

She posts her outfits and educational content. A number of her posts have gone viral, with more than a million views.

Read more: Toronto school board writes to Ford government warning programs could be cut

“Teacher style doesn’t have to be boring. It doesn’t have to be bland, you can be creative with your outfits,” she said.

Not your average Grade 8 math teacher, Hassan wants to break stereotypes and show kids they can be themselves – lessons that can’t be taught from a textbook.

@misswondroussoul

#fyp #teachertok #teacher #notes #studentsbelike

♬ original sound – vivicrops • back to flop era

Kersti Harvey, a teacher at the school where Hassan works, says students “very much look at her as someone who they can identify with, they can share ideas with.”

Trending Now

“They really connect to her.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They really connect to her."

While fashion is her art, the middle school educator also hopes she can be an inspiration to Muslim students and children of colour, adding that when she was growing up there was a lack of representation in the classroom.

“At the end of the day I am a younger teacher and it shows students who look like me, ‘Hey look at me’ and I can still take up space like this.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Susie Qs: Spring and summer fashion staples'
Susie Qs: Spring and summer fashion staples
FashionTikTokToronto teacherToronto TikTokteacher fashionteacher outfitstiktok toronto teachertoronto teacher outfittoronto techer tiktokviral on social mediaZahra HassanZahra Hassan teacherZahra Hassan tiktok
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers