Man found dead in Edmonton apartment lobby was shot to death, autopsy confirms

A man who was found dead in an apartment lobby on Saturday was shot to death, according to Edmonton police, making his death the 15th homicide of the year.

Police said an autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed that 35-year-old Gabriel Dumont’s manner of death was homicide.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to an apartment building at 97 Street and 109 Avenue after reports of a critically injured man.

Police and EMS arrived to find Dumont dead, EPS said.

Police are still investigating and welcome tips on the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or online on Crime Stoppers.