Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead in Edmonton apartment lobby was shot to death, autopsy confirms

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 12, 2023 4:50 pm
Edmonton police and EMS found a deceased man in a downtown residence Saturday, April 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police and EMS found a deceased man in a downtown residence Saturday, April 8, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who was found dead in an apartment lobby on Saturday was shot to death, according to Edmonton police, making his death the 15th homicide of the year.

Police said an autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed that 35-year-old Gabriel Dumont’s manner of death was homicide.

Read more: EPS Homicide Unit investigating early morning suspicious death

At around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to an apartment building at 97 Street and 109 Avenue after reports of a critically injured man.

Trending Now

Police and EMS arrived to find Dumont dead, EPS said.

Police are still investigating and welcome tips on the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or online on Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
HomicideEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideEdmonton shootingcentral Edmontongunshot death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers