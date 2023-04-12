Man charged with murder in father’s death on Driftpile First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man from Driftpile First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father.

Officers from the Lakeshore Regional Police Service were called at about 6:45 p.m. on April 10 to a report someone was found dead at a home in Driftpile First Nation.

Starr Felix Sasakamoose Sr., 43, was found dead, RCMP said.

Police arrested another occupant of the home and contacted RCMP. The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit started investigating.

Together, the two police forces charged 26-year-old Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr. with first-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and his next court appearance is set for April 17.

Driftpile First Nation is located 320 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, just west of Slave Lake, Alta.