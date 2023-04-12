Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with murder in father’s death on Driftpile First Nation

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 4:39 pm
Alberta RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP vehicle. File/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old man from Driftpile First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father.

Officers from the Lakeshore Regional Police Service were called at about 6:45 p.m. on April 10 to a report someone was found dead at a home in Driftpile First Nation.

Starr Felix Sasakamoose Sr., 43, was found dead, RCMP said.

Police arrested another occupant of the home and contacted RCMP. The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit started investigating.

Together, the two police forces charged 26-year-old Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr. with first-degree murder.

Trending Now

Read more: 2 men stabbed, 3rd found dead at Slave Lake encampment prompts homicide investigation

He was remanded into custody and his next court appearance is set for April 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Driftpile First Nation is located 320 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, just west of Slave Lake, Alta.

More on Crime
HomicideAlberta RCMPFirst Degree MurderSlave LakeAlberta RCMP Major CrimesLakeshore Regional Police ServiceStarr Sasakamoose
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers