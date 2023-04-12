Some Toronto GO bus routes face detours, Metrolinx warns

People travelling in and out of Toronto on some GO bus routes should expect disruption, beginning on Wednesday.
In a statement, Metrolinx, responsible for GO trains and buses, said its 16, 61, 65 and 71 bus routes would be impacted by construction along Lake Shore Boulevard around Yonge Street.
Between April 12 and 14, and again from April 17 to 19, the latter three routes will divert to drop customers off at Highway 407 bus terminal.
Those travelling to Union Station will then ride the Toronto subway at no extra cost, Metrolinx said.
Route 16 — the Toronto/Hamilton Express — will divert passengers onto westbound GO trains at Aldershot GO station between April 12 and 19.
The construction work is for an Enbridge gas line.
