Woman charged after 79 debit machines reported stolen from businesses in Toronto-area

A woman has been charged after nearly 80 debit machines were reportedly stolen from businesses in the Toronto-area, police say.

Toronto police said between Oct. 30, 2022, and April 1, 79 point of sale (POS) terminals were reported stolen from businesses, including animal hospitals and veterinary clinics in the Greater Toronto Area.

“The stolen POS terminals were then used to make fraudulent transactions by processing refunds onto various credit and debit cards,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said on April 1, 37-year-old Crystalee Hollihan from Toronto was arrested.

She has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Officers said she was scheduled to appear in court on April 1 in Toronto.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or any business that is missing a POS terminal is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.