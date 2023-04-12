Menu

Crime

Woman charged after 79 debit machines reported stolen from businesses in Toronto-area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 4:21 pm
A 37-year-old woman from Toronto has been charged after 79 POS terminals were reportedly stolen from businesses in the Toronto-area.
A 37-year-old woman from Toronto has been charged after 79 POS terminals were reportedly stolen from businesses in the Toronto-area. Toronto police / handout
A woman has been charged after nearly 80 debit machines were reportedly stolen from businesses in the Toronto-area, police say.

Toronto police said between Oct. 30, 2022, and April 1, 79 point of sale (POS) terminals were reported stolen from businesses, including animal hospitals and veterinary clinics in the Greater Toronto Area.

“The stolen POS terminals were then used to make fraudulent transactions by processing refunds onto various credit and debit cards,” police alleged in a news release.

Read more: Man injured after stabbing on Toronto bus: police

Officers said on April 1, 37-year-old Crystalee Hollihan from Toronto was arrested.

Trending Now

She has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said she was scheduled to appear in court on April 1 in Toronto.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or any business that is missing a POS terminal is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto Police Theft Toronto crime Fraud TPS Crime Toronto woman charged stolen POS terminals
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

