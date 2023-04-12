Parking fees, hours changing at city-owned spots in Edmonton on May 1

Send this page to someone via email

Parking in city-owned spots in Edmonton is going to change starting May 1, with fees rising in a handful of spots, operating hours extending and dozens of paid spots converting to free parking in low-demand areas.

Edmonton city council approved changes to parking fees during budget deliberations in December.

According to a news release Wednesday, the fee to park at city-owned spots on Rice Howard Way, 104 Street between Jasper Avenue and Rogers Place and 103 Street between 102 and 103 Avenue will go from $3.50 to $4.50 an hour.

“The new pricing rate is competitive with rates for surface private parking lots, which charge between $4.00 to $6.00 an hour,” said the city, adding pricing at lower demand areas will remain at $1 to $2.50 an hour.

Operating hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and paid parking will be in effect on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting May 1.

Paid parking will be converted to free two- or three-hour parking in 68 zones due to low demand, according to the city.

These low-demand spots include some along Jasper Avenue between 109 and 118 Street and a concentration of spots in Chinatown, among others.

Thirteen EPark zones will be created starting June 1: three zones in the 124 Street area, five zones in the Old Strathcona area, two zones in the Kingsway area and three in downtown.

The 30-minute period of free parking that allowed for drop-off and pick-up will be adjusted to 15 minutes, the city said.

Enforcement will be eased until May 15 to allow drivers to adjust to the changes, according to the city.