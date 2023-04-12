No injuries after private helicopter crash in Middlesex Centre field, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a helicopter crashed in Middlesex Centre Wednesday morning.

Read more: Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky kills 9

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the site of the crash in a field near Eight Mile Road and Wonderland Road around 10:34 a.m.

Police say the two occupants were out for a flight in their private helicopter when they experienced a “mechanical failure.”

However, no injuries were reported.

The helicopter has since been removed from the property and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register, the helicopter was manufactured in 2014 and has been registered to York Developments since November 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…