No injuries after private helicopter crash in Middlesex Centre field, police say

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a helicopter crashed in Middlesex Centre Wednesday morning.
Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the site of the crash in a field near Eight Mile Road and Wonderland Road around 10:34 a.m.
Police say the two occupants were out for a flight in their private helicopter when they experienced a “mechanical failure.”
However, no injuries were reported.
The helicopter has since been removed from the property and the investigation is ongoing.
According to the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register, the helicopter was manufactured in 2014 and has been registered to York Developments since November 2020.
