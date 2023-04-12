Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, April 12'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, April 12
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, April 12.
Unpacking Saskatoon’s real estate market, carbon pricing increase impacting agriculture producers, and mining critical minerals in Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Low inventory levels, bidding wars in Saskatoon’s real estate market

Housing inventory levels continue to decline in Saskatoon’s real estate market.

It is also leading to a return to bidding wars in the city.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion breaks down the housing market in Real Estate YXE.

Click to play video: 'Low inventory levels, bidding wars in Saskatoon’s real estate market'
Low inventory levels, bidding wars in Saskatoon’s real estate market

Ag producers disproportionally affected by carbon tax: APAS

People are absorbing another rise in the carbon tax. The move is part of Ottawa’s commitment to tackle climate change with a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

However, Ian Boxall, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, says agriculture producers are being disproportionally affected.

Boxall explains the association’s concerns and the impact the carbon tax is having on farmers in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Ag producers disproportionally affected by carbon tax: APAS'
Ag producers disproportionally affected by carbon tax: APAS

Positioning Saskatchewan as a critical minerals hub

Saskatchewan is set to ramp up the production and exploration of critical minerals.

Pam Schwann, president of the Saskatchewan Mining Association, says the province’s strategy will position Saskatchewan as a critical minerals hub.

She explains what it will mean to the sector and how a change in the tax credit will increase investments in the industry.

Click to play video: 'Positioning Saskatchewan as a critical minerals hub'
Positioning Saskatchewan as a critical minerals hub

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 12

Sunny with seasonal temperatures — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 12'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 12
Real EstateCarbon TaxMiningCarbon PricingSaskatoon HousingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonAPASReal Estate YXEcritical mineralsSaskatchewan Mining AssociationClimate Pricing
