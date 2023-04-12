Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 12

Unpacking Saskatoon’s real estate market, carbon pricing increase impacting agriculture producers, and mining critical minerals in Saskatchewan.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Low inventory levels, bidding wars in Saskatoon’s real estate market
Housing inventory levels continue to decline in Saskatoon’s real estate market.
It is also leading to a return to bidding wars in the city.
Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion breaks down the housing market in Real Estate YXE.
Ag producers disproportionally affected by carbon tax: APAS
People are absorbing another rise in the carbon tax. The move is part of Ottawa’s commitment to tackle climate change with a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
However, Ian Boxall, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, says agriculture producers are being disproportionally affected.
Boxall explains the association’s concerns and the impact the carbon tax is having on farmers in this interview with Chris Carr.
Positioning Saskatchewan as a critical minerals hub
Saskatchewan is set to ramp up the production and exploration of critical minerals.
Pam Schwann, president of the Saskatchewan Mining Association, says the province’s strategy will position Saskatchewan as a critical minerals hub.
She explains what it will mean to the sector and how a change in the tax credit will increase investments in the industry.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 12
Sunny with seasonal temperatures — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
