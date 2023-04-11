80-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash near Birch River

A Manitoba senior is dead after crashing his snowmobile into a set of trees.
The crash happened on April 7 in Porcupine Provincial Forest, around 35 kilometres from Birch River.
The 80-year-old man from Minitonas was behind another snowmobile when he veered off the trail and hit the trees.
The other snowmobile operator eventually realized nobody was behind him and turned around to find the senior driver suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The injured man was taken to Highway 365 to meet up with emergency crews, who gave him medical assistance, but he died from his injuries.
