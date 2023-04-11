Menu

Video link
Headline link
80-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash near Birch River

A Manitoba senior is dead after crashing his snowmobile into a set of trees.
By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 9:53 pm
A Manitoba senior is dead after crashing his snowmobile into a set of trees.

The crash happened on April 7 in Porcupine Provincial Forest, around 35 kilometres from Birch River.

The 80-year-old man from Minitonas was behind another snowmobile when he veered off the trail and hit the trees.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man killed in rural Manitoba snowmobile crash

The other snowmobile operator eventually realized nobody was behind him and turned around to find the senior driver suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The injured man was taken to Highway 365 to meet up with emergency crews, who gave him medical assistance, but he died from his injuries.

