Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Joe Rich firefighters snuff out blaze before spreading to nearby forest

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 7:17 pm
Smoke billowed into the sky above the community of Joe Rich just east of Kelowna Tuesday morning after  an outbuilding caught on fire.
Smoke billowed into the sky above the community of Joe Rich just east of Kelowna Tuesday morning after  an outbuilding caught on fire. Global News/Klaudia Van Emmerik
Smoke billowed into the sky above the community of Joe Rich just east of Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday morning after an outbuilding caught on fire.

Joe Rich Fire Department officials said the blaze, which was at a property off of Highway 33 near Three Forks Road, started at around 10:30 a.m. and it was very quickly brought under control.

Crews from the Joe Rich fire department were able to stop the fire from spreading to other structures or the surrounding forest, given it’s located only about half a kilometre away.

Read more: Kelowna Snowmobile Club raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital and Easter Seals

Fire officials said the outbuilding was a former holiday trailer that was made into a more permanent structure.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

KelownaOkanaganFirefightersjoe richJoe Rich Fire Departmentout building fireoutbuilding fire in joe rich
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

