Joe Rich firefighters snuff out blaze before spreading to nearby forest

Smoke billowed into the sky above the community of Joe Rich just east of Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday morning after an outbuilding caught on fire.

Joe Rich Fire Department officials said the blaze, which was at a property off of Highway 33 near Three Forks Road, started at around 10:30 a.m. and it was very quickly brought under control.

Crews from the Joe Rich fire department were able to stop the fire from spreading to other structures or the surrounding forest, given it’s located only about half a kilometre away.

Fire officials said the outbuilding was a former holiday trailer that was made into a more permanent structure.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined.