Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead in drainage ditch in London, Ont.

A London, Ont., woman is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with a homicide investigation involving a victim found dead in a drainage ditch in the city’s southwest end last month.

Cheyanne Metatawabin, 29, of London was arrested Tuesday, police said, and was charged with manslaughter.

Metatawabin is the second arrest in the case. A 35-year-old London was arrested Monday, April 3 and has since been charged with accessory after the fact and offering an indignity to a dead body.

Const. Sandasha Bough previously told Global News that emergency crews were initially contacted to conduct a welfare check “of what [the caller] believed was an individual” in a drainage ditch off of Base Line Road West at 5:30 p.m. on March 25.

When officers arrived, Levi Jordan Brown, 36, of London, was found dead. Police have not provided information about the cause of death or the time of death, but did say that the victim was known to the two accused.

Court records show Metatawabin was previously charged with multiple criminal counts in connection with a home invasion-style robbery at a Hamilton Road address in 2019.

Police said at the time that four people had forced their way into the home of a woman who was known to them around 3 a.m. on June 21, 2019, armed with an expandable baton, an axe, and what appeared to be handguns.

According to a police release issued after the incident, the woman and a friend were assaulted before the four fled with the woman’s personal property.

Metatawabin, then 25, was among four people arrested in connection with the incident, and was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count each of armed robbery, forcible entry, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Metatawabin was later sentenced to 38 months behind bars for two counts in the matter — armed robbery and assault with a weapon, namely a baton, according to court records. The other counts were withdrawn. She was also given a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

— with files from Global News’ Amy Simon.