SilverStar Mountain Resort heads into extended week with 15 cm snow day

Snow keeps on falling on Okanagan mountains, making SilverStar Resort’s extended week of skiing announced last month all the sweeter.

“We’ve had such a great season of snow we’re staying open until April 16,” Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing, said in a press release. “With some sun and warm weather now in the forecast, it’s going to be an incredible week of Spring skiing and riding.”

Around 10 centimeters of snow fell overnight Monday – another 15 cm in 24 hours – in what will be the last week of skiing in the Okanagan. There is currently a base of 244 cm.

The resort will be offering discounted lift tickets online all week for riders looking to get in some final laps for the season.

Nearby resorts, Big White and Apex, have already closed after what’s been deemed a stand-out season.

Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort, said there were great conditions and a growing number of people were out exploring what was on offer.

In the end, however, the resort closed up because it was time to transition.

“We’re getting a lot of questions about why we can’t stay open but it’s more about what we need to do now to get ready for our summer season than it is about the winter season,” said Hanna.

“We have a lot of capital projects that we’re gonna get underway that will basically take a lot of our energy and time in the next couple of months.”

– with files from Global News’ Jasmine King